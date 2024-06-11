New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,529. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

