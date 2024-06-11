NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 43,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 92,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 166,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. 11,795,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,656,568. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

