NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,148,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.