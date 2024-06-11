NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Down 3%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 298,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,401,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

