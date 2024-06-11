NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 4%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 83,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 883,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
