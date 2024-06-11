NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Up 4%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) was up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 83,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 883,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

NextNav Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,265,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,923.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,265,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,923.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 57,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $430,437.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,172,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,336,839.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 690,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,597 and sold 103,600 shares valued at $536,251. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.