Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NTIC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.61. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

