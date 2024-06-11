Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 687 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.98. 240,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,849. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.