Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $254.27. 693,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.39 and a 200-day moving average of $282.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

