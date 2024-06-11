Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. 2,760,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.