Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,762,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,937,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,521. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.