Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $544,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,032. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

