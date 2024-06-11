Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. 996,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

