NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $120.89. Approximately 78,691,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 495,495,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.79.

Specifically, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,996,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,609,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock valued at $230,147,038. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on NVIDIA to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $296.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

