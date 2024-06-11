NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.56 or 0.99822550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00089684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

