Oasys (OAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $131.44 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $131.44 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasys alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06033078 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,498,161.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.