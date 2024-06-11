ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.21

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 929653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ON by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,681,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after acquiring an additional 412,710 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.