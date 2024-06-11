ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.21

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 929653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ONON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON
ON Stock Performance
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ON
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ON by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,681,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after acquiring an additional 412,710 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- About the Markup Calculator
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.