Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Sells £19,551.98 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 139,657 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £19,551.98 ($24,897.47).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Down 0.8 %

ONDO traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 14.38 ($0.18). 824,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,787. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 39 ($0.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.47 million, a P/E ratio of -492.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo InsurTech Plc operates in the B2B insurtech business in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company provides LeakBot system, a proprietary leak detection system for home insurance industry and homeowners. Its LeakBot system enables household insurers to mitigate the cost of claims arising due to an escape of water.

