OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.43

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 18762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

The firm has a market cap of $769.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $7,816,000. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

