Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,759,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,333. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

