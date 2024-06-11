Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,439,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

