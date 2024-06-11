Oribel Capital Management LP Has $16.68 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 212.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,600 shares during the period. Flex comprises 1.1% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Flex worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in Flex by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Flex by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 195,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,023,750.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,824 shares of company stock worth $13,419,218 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 864,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

