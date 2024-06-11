Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 118,500 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Intel stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 9,987,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,328,668. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

