Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,266,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,736,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,419,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 546,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,304. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OR

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.