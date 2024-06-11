Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bitcoin Depot makes up about 0.0% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 24,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.33.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,152,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

