Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 290,095 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 290,095 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.3% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,049. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

