Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.0990 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.76 million and $8,510.40 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,974.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.21 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00114298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00037898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00266375 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00074400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,273,074 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

