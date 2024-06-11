Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE OXM opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

