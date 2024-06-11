Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 15.90

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 6.5 %

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,620 ($33.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,285.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,216.55. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,474.04, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,850 ($36.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,126.25 ($27.08).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

