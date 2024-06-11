Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 15.90

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 6.5 %

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,620 ($33.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,285.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,216.55. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,474.04, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,850 ($36.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,126.25 ($27.08).

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

See Also

Dividend History for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

