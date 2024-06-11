Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Trading Down 13.3%

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.82 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97.93 ($1.25). 1,108,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 189,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.44).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OMG

Oxford Metrics Trading Down 12.4 %

About Oxford Metrics

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of £130.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,475.00 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.