Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $135.77 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 135,769,151 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

