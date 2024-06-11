Pennant Investors LP Buys New Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

