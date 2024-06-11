Pennant Investors LP Makes New $402,000 Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Zymeworks comprises approximately 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 229,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $683.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

