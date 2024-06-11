Pennant Investors LP Purchases Shares of 60,300 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Pennant Investors LP owned 0.05% of Novavax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Novavax by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 280,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 67,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,189,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,700. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novavax

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.