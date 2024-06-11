Pennant Investors LP Takes $552,000 Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Arcutis Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 0.1% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pennant Investors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,721,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,910,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,850 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 490,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $887.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

