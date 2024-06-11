Pennant Select LLC Acquires New Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Perimeter Solutions makes up approximately 2.5% of Pennant Select LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pennant Select LLC owned 0.37% of Perimeter Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 511,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

