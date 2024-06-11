Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Announces Variable Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.1 %

PBR stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

