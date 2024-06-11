PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GHY stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.