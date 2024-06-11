PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,612. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

