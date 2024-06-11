PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,612. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
