Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 6.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 983,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,504,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

