Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Position Cut by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,811 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 82.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 2.4 %

PPC stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 709,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,725. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

