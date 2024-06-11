Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,925 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.