Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $42,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,814. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

