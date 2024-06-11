Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $300.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.56 and a 200 day moving average of $288.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

