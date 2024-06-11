Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 2.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.05. 2,063,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,258. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

