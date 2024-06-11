Piper Sandler Lowers Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $10.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

