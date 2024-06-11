Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906,510 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.31% of PagSeguro Digital worth $136,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 94.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,468. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

