Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $181.62 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,735 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.4% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Sherwin-Williams worth $181,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.00. 1,082,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,115. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

