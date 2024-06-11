Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $114.98 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,062 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,983,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.73. 501,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $621.29 and a 200 day moving average of $596.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

