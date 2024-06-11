Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 4,970,954 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $152,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Performance

T remained flat at $17.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,688,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,885,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

