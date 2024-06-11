Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 134,000 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,000. Bruker comprises about 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.10% of Bruker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 771,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

